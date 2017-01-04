‘Exciting’ Samir Carruthers hailed by Blades boss Chris Wilder

MANAGER Chris Wilder has revealed Sheffield United were tracking new signing Samir Carruthers “for some time”.

The 23-year-old joined the Blades on a three-and-a-half year deal after the two clubs agreed what sources in Milton Keynes have suggested was an offer “too good to turn down” by the Dons.

Carruthers, also wanted by former manager Karl Robinson at Charlton Athletic, had fewer than six months remaining on his existing deal.

“Samir is the right age, has a great pedigree from his time at Villa and MK and he is an exciting player,” said Wilder.

“He is an attacking midfielder who can fit into a number of positions and we are looking forward to introducing him to our great group.

“We have tracked and monitored Samir for some time and he is a player who can grow with us. We are delighted that the board have backed us with this level of investment.”

Carruthers’s arrival follows the recall of Marc McNulty from his loan spell at Bradford City as Wilder continues to fine-tune his squad during this month’s transfer window.

The Blades striker made just five starts for the Bantams and netted one goal before being brought back to Bramall Lane in time to be an unused substitute in Monday’s win at Bury.

“It is up to him,” said Wilder about McNulty’s return. “I know I would want to play in this team. If I was a player, I would want to be a part of it.”

McNulty has not been the only departure from Valley Parade since the window opened with Haris Vuckic having returned to parent club Newcastle United. Nathan Clarke has also moved on loan to Coventry City.

Birmingham City striker Alex Jones is believed to be on Stuart McCall’s radar after netting nine goals on loan at Port Vale, while the City manager received a boost yesterday when Josh Cullen extended his loan stay from West Ham United until the end of the season. The midfielder has been a big hit since first moving to the League One club early last year.

Frazer Richardson has left Doncaster Rovers at the end of his six-month contract. The former Leeds United full-back made just six appearances for the League Two club, the most recent of which came in early November due to injury.

Also heading out of the Keepmoat Stadium is Riccardo Calder, who has returned to parent club Aston Villa after spending the first half of the season on loan with Rovers.