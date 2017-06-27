Extra investment could give Sheffield United vital transfer ‘kick’

SHEFFIELD UNITED co-owner Kevin McCabe has revealed that the club’s hierarchy have been in dialogue with some potential new investors.

McCabe – whose family have pumped around £100m into the Blades over the years – and fellow owner Prince Abdullah remain fully committed to the club, whose star is on the rise again after a dazzling renaissance year in 2016-17 following a number of seasons in the doldrums.

Last season saw the club break records galore on the pitch and as they prepare with positivity, and renewed confidence and drive ahead of their first Championship campaign for six years, the prospect of other significant financial investors getting on board in the forthcoming season should add further to the feel-good factor at S2.

McCabe – who yesterday welcomed another key behind-the-scenes appointment to the club in the shape of new chief operating officer Andrew Birks – told The Yorkshire Post: “Myself and Prince Abdullah have had dialogue on looking at bringing other investors on board and that must continue. Football is a changing business and industry.

“There are two big leagues and with where we are in the Championship, the prize therefore is to get to the Premier League.

“When you talk about January transfer windows, it is at those times where perhaps those extra investors or investment can give you that ‘kick’ to take you from there to there.”

Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield United celebrated with the club's fans following an open-top bus parade around the city. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Confirming that talks have taken place with some potential investors, McCabe added: “Yes, we have. They have not led to any deals being struck (yet) or else people would know about it.

“But we have had (parties) introduced in part by the Prince and, likewise, by ourselves. We are a great club and I think anyone who examines Sheffield United will see the infrastructure we have got here and at Shirecliffe and at Crookes.

“Together with the magnificent support we had in League One, which outstripped most Championship clubs, you can imagine that we will get gates approaching 30,000 next season – you cannot fail to be observed. But the best way to be observed is by climbing the table.”

This was something that manager Chris Wilder helped coordinate in a remarkable and historic season that saw the Blades power not just to promotion in the Spring, but also their first divisional title in 35 years.

Wilder’s reward has arrived in the shape of a new and improved three-year deal that has been agreed in principle and reflects both the accomplishments of the Blades’ chief and the board’s strong belief that he is the man who they feel can lead the club to even greater heights – namely the Premier League.

On Wilder’s new deal, McCabe added: “It was recognition that we got promoted to the Championship.

“Success on the pitch is obviously first and foremost at the top of the tree. With such a success in getting one hundred points in a really record season, we felt we had got to get Chris and his team ready for the challenges that the Championship has. It was a businessman’s logic to talk through his contract and that is what we have been doing.

“Steve (Bettis – chief executive) has assisted me and he (Wilder) is there with a new contract, which is great.

“It was a year which all Sheffield United supporters will remember. But that is last season. In preparation for this (season), you want everyone to be up and at it. Chris and his support staff need that inspiration to make this season a special one.

“Consolidation is my absolute desire. But, with confidence and momentum continuing, you never quite know what can happen in football.”

Away from the pitch, the appointment of Birks will help fill the void with chief executive Bettis relocating to Los Angeles, although he will still be involved with the Blades as a director, McCabe confirmed.

McCabe added: “A bit like Chris joining us last year as team manager, Andy (Birks) understands so much without even thinking and learning.

“He has also worked internationally as well as nationally in divisions such as retailing, leisure and hospitality. All of which are of the right mix for a football club. He has got super credentials.

“Steve did a good job, but unfortunately he decided he was going to live back in Los Angeles where he had lived earlier in his career. So it is obviously impractical for him to carry on the role of CEO.

“But he is here to help Andy settle in and on tap for any issues or misunderstandings to assist.

“He will remain on the board because I think he has earned that accolade and has that desire for the club.”