Fan’s view: Sheffield United

Verdict: I have not been this enthused for a few seasons. We are actually outplaying the opposition, which is a welcome change. We have an inventive, mobile midfield where Paul Coutts, John Fleck and Mark Duffy all complement each other. The strikers are a bit profligate with the numerous opportunities that come their way and the defence still has a few dodgy moments. But we do play an ambitious game and are always on the front foot so this is forgivable.

Where has this season gone right/wrong? Chris Wilder. Hats off to the man as, after a dodgy start, the team has been transformed from last year’s shambles.

Best moment: Our last-minute winner against Bury.

Lowest moment: Losing at home to Walsall after completely dominating the match.

Best and worst opposition teams: Peterborough United were very tidy and accomplished. Worst were probably Shrewsbury Town, they had no ambition and were seemingly waiting to lose before going down to nine men.

What needs to be done in transfer window? Not much, maybe add a bit of depth to midfield and bring in a winger.

Predicted finish: First, though I wish I hadn’t said that.