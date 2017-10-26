Fearless Blades relishing trip to Leeds – Wilder

CHRIS WILDER is urging his Sheffield United players to be fearless in tomorrow night’s eagerly-awaited Yorkshire derby at Leeds United – as they strive to replicate the bold approach that yielded a famous Steel City victory last month.

The third-placed Blades head to Elland Road for a league fixture for the first time since September 2010, mindful that three points would take them to the top of the Championship – albeit for possibly just under 24 hours with leaders Wolves and second-placed Cardiff City in action on Saturday.

That accomplishment would mark the latest staging post in what has been a memorable campaign thus far for the Blades, who are seeking to follow up their exhilarating 4-2 triumph at Sheffield Wednesday on September 24 with another marquee derby result in front of the TV cameras.

That feted episode last month saw Wilder’s side make light of the high-stakes occasion with a display of authority and verve and he is seeking an encore against another parochial home support.

Wilder, who admits to having several welcome selection dilemmas with only Kieron Freeman and Ched Evans missing, said: “It (Leeds) is a historic club, with an unbelievable passionate support that gets right behind them.

“But they (Blades players) went into somebody’s back yard three (sic) weeks ago and deservedly won. I do not think atmospheres come any tougher than that and what they had to endure.

“These are the games you want to be involved in, games that mean something; big games. There’s none bigger than Friday night, under the lights, in front of 35,000 supporters.

“It does not get any bigger than this. Our approach is the same. Our players have been fearless in their approach to every game and they are going for wins and playing on the front foot.”

Casting aside notions that the prospect of going top will bring additional pressure, he added: “We are not talking about going top. But we will not fear it if we do. We will not go ‘wooah, what are we doing?’

“That did not happen last year and it will not now. If three points takes us top of the division, that is what it is.

“It means we have won more games at this stage of the season than anybody else. But that is all it means.

“Any manager that does not want to be in our position is not telling the truth, apart from the two above. We are delighted to be in our position.

“But when you win games and have a little bit of success, it does give you an appetite for more and we have certainly got that appetite.”

Wilder acknowledges that tomorrow’s game is given extra piquancy by the fact that both White Rose rivals currently reside in the play-off positions and is challenging his side to get out of the blocks in express fashion – just as they did at Hillsborough when John Fleck set the tone for a breathtaking away-day with a third-minute opener.

Equally, the Blades chief also appreciates the dangers of a slow, inhibited opening against a Leeds side who are seeking amends after losing their last home game in insipid fashion, in a 1-0 reverse to Reading on October 14.

Urging his side to embrace the occasion, he said: “It (Leeds) is a historic, fabulous club with passionate support.

“But it can go the other way, I totally understand that as well. If they get off to a good start, it will be a really difficult night for us.

“If we get off to a decent start, things quickly change and that will be a sign that we are doing well.

“You have seen games change when it does not go for them and that has to be our approach. If we do not get a result, it will not be because of the attitude or environment.

“It will be because the opposition were better than us.”

On Leeds’s form, he added: “They have had a couple of blips along the way, but some really good results as well.

“Maybe all that goes out of the window on a Friday night as it is a different type of game to maybe the majority of the games that they have played in (so far).

“It is also one of their first local derbies at home after playing Sheffield Wednesday away. It is third versus fourth, so it adds a little bit of extra spice.

“These are the games we have craved for as a football club and ones we will not shy away from.

“They are a historic club that has set their sights on getting out of the division. There is that expectation on them and possibly not as much as us.

“But that is not mind games. This is a game between two teams who are going all out for a result.”

No visiting player will be more motivated to make his mark than Blades captain and ex-Leeds forward Billy Sharp, an unused substitute in the club’s win against the Owls after not fully recovering from injury.

Tomorrow’s similarly grand occasion is likely to hand five-goal top-scorer Sharp more of a leading involvement, with incentives not hard to find for him or his Blades team-mates.

Wilder added: “We have always got a point to prove. Be it to ourselves or whatever.

“One of the downsides of the Sheffield derby, although he might not say it, was that Billy was not involved.

“I know how much that means to him and what he did to try and get fit for that game.

“He is first class. He has had a great start.”