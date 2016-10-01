Fleetwood 1 Sheffield United 1: Ebanks-Landell grabs late point

In-form Sheffield United grabbed a dramatic point at Fleetwood Town in League One.

United earned a draw after Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s late equaliser secured a 1-1 draw at Fleetwood.

David Ball tapped in from close range after Chris Long had an effort cleared off the line, but Ebanks-Landell’s goal, five minutes into added time pulled things level.

Josh Morris’ 12th goal of the season extended Scunthorpe’s lead at the top of League One with a 2-1 win over Bury.

David Flitcroft’s side were second in the table at the start of the day following a run of five wins on the bounce, but went behind to Scott Wiseman’s first for the Iron.

Tom Soares pulled one back in the second half before Morris smashed home from 25 yards to send his side three points clear at the top.

Billy Clarke’s fourth of the season saw Bradford rise above the Shakers into second, securing a 1-0 win over Chesterfield in a game the Bantams dominated.

Coventry started life after Tony Mowbray in the best possible fashion, securing a 2-0 win away at Port Vale to climb off the bottom of the table.

Marvin Sordell was on target in the 36th minute, and the lead was doubled 36 minutes later as Chris McCann finished off a fine counter-attack to put the game out of Vale’s reach.

Alex Revell continued his good start to the season with two goals for Northampton but it was not enough as Charlie Colkett scored a stoppage time winner as Bristol Rovers won 3-2.

Revell opened the scoring inside 10 minutes, but second-half goals from Rory Gaffney and Peter Hartley put Rovers ahead.

However Revell poked home his eighth of the campaign with 14 minutes to go and looked to have earned a point for Rob Page’s side, but Gabriel Zakuani was sent off in stoppage time and then Colkett scored the late winner.

First-half goals from Dominic Poleon and Dean Parrett were enough for AFC Wimbledon to claim three points with a 2-0 win over 10-man Gillingham, who had Rory Donnelly sent-off late on, while Bolton slipped up after Wes Thomas and Chris Maguire’s late goals gave Oxford a 2-0 victory.

Charlton’s miserable run of form carried on with a 1-0 loss at home to Rochdale, who leapfrogged the Addicks into the top-half of the table after Johnnie Jackson missed a second-half penalty.

Russell Slade’s side are now seven games without a win after Calvin Andrew’s first-half strike and Josh Lillis’ save from the spot proved enough for Rochdale to claim a fourth successive win.

Gary Deegan was sent off late on as Shrewsbury and Swindon shared the points with a 1-1 draw at New Meadow.

John Goddard headed the visitors ahead in the ninth minute before Ivan Toney’s equaliser on the brink of half-time.

Deegan was dismissed for a second yellow with minutes to go, but Swindon were unable to capitalise.

Goals from Simeon Jackson and Franck Moussa gave Walsall a 2-1 over Millwall, for whom Fred Onyedinma had equalised, to lift the Saddlers out of the bottom four.

Anthony Wordsworth missed the chance to claim a vital win for Southend after missing a second-half penalty in a 1-1 draw with Peterborough.

The midfielder made amends with a well-taken goal 12 minutes from time, but his wastefulness from the spot was exposed as Marcus Maddison netted in the 90th minute to claim a point.

MK Dons heaped more misery on Oldham with a 2-0 win at Boundary Park thanks to goals from Ben Reeves and Kieran Agard.

The Latics are rooted to the bottom of the table following Coventry’s win, while the Dons bounced back from a disappointing loss to Bury in convincing fashion.

We have all the latest from today’s matches.... plus a new stats centre to quench your thirst for news from your club.

Follow the latest from today’s game

Follow the game in-play via our stats centre