Fleetwood 1 Sheffield United 1: It would have been a travesty if we had lost - Wilder

In-form Sheffield United grabbed a dramatic point at Fleetwood Town in League One.

United earned a draw after Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s late equaliser secured a 1-1 draw at Fleetwood.

David Ball tapped in from close range after Chris Long had an effort cleared off the line, but Ebanks-Landell’s goal, five minutes into added time pulled things level.

“I thought we dominated the game,” said Blades boss Chris Wilder. “They threatened us on the counter attack, they’ve got some good players at the top of the pitch and we have to be careful.

“But we should score after the first minute. We do that and the game completely changes.

“The amount of times I thought we moved the ball about, we played really well. We got in some really good positions. But we never showed that at the top of the pitch.

“Their keeper made a couple of good saves, we got in a couple of bad positions. There were other things that just whizzed across the face of the goal.

“It’s quite easy for everybody to think it’s going to be one of those days. But full credit to the players, they weren’t ready for that to happen.

“You get games of football where whatever you do, whatever you try, whatever you change it’s not your day.

“We had stubborn opposition in front of us but we kept going and anybody watching the game would agree it would have been a travesty had we not got a point.”

