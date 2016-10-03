Fleetwood 1 Sheffield Utd 1: Blades rewarded to relief of boss Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder believes the perseverance shown by his Sheffield United side will be vital in the battle to get out of League One.

The Blades trailed after David Ball tapped in from close range after Chris Long had an effort cleared off the line at Fleetwood.

And despite numerous chances, United were thwarted in their hunt for an equaliser.

But Ethan Ebanks-Landell – on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton – added to his growing reputation at Bramall Lane with a stoppage-time equaliser.

“It’s quite easy for everybody to think it’s going to be one of those days,” said Blades’ manager Wilder.

“But full credit to the players, they weren’t ready for that to happen.

“You get games of football where whatever you do, whatever you try, whatever you change it’s not your day.

“We had stubborn opposition in front of us, but we kept going and anybody watching the game would agree it would have been a travesty had we not got a point.”

“I thought we dominated the game.

“They threatened us on the counter attack, they’ve got some good players at the top of the pitch and we have to be careful. But we should score after the first minute.

“We do that and the game completely changes.

“The amount of times I thought we moved the ball about, we played really well.

“We got in some really good positions, but we never showed that at the top of the pitch.

Fleetwood Town: Neal, Duckworth, Pond, Eastham, Bell, Dempsey, McLaughlin, Ryan (Woolford 60), Bobby Grant, Ball (Hunter 66), Long (Jonsson 77). Unused substitutes: Bolger, Cairns, Cole, Jakubiak.

Sheffield United: Moore, Wright (Scougall 58), Ebanks-Landell, O’Connell, Freeman, Fleck, Duffy (Chapman 67), Coutts, Lafferty (Hussey 52), Done, Sharp. Unused substitutes: Ramsdale, Brown, Wilson, Whiteman.

Referee: A Haines (Tyne & Wear).

Man of the match: Ethan Ebanks-Landell.