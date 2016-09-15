Football Today: Gossip, news and more - Burke fails in Sheffield United bid | Bellusci critical of Leeds United | Ex-York man moves

Midfielder Chris Burke has missed out on securing a deal at Sheffield United, according to reports.

The Scotland international, who has also played for Rangers and Birmingham City, has been training with the Blades but boss Chris Wilder told the Sheffield Star a deal would not be forthcoming.

Giuseppe Bellusci

Wilder, who watched the 32-year-old in action during Tuesday’s Professional Development League game against Coventry City, said: “We won’t be doing anything with Chris. It was an opportunity for us to take a look at him and for him to take a look at us.

“We won’t be taking things any further.”

Like The Yorkshire Post Football on Facebook Fellow triallist Reece Brown may yet earn a place in the Blades squad after Wilder asked him to continue training while he decides whether to offer him a permanent contract at Bramall Lane.

Both halves of the Old Firm are interested in bringing Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane to Scotland.

Celtic have kept tabs on the 25-year-old, who was recently named Championship player of the month, for some time now and they have been joined in their pursuit by their deadly rivals, who may see the player as the answer to their stuttering start to the league campaign.

READ MORE ON BARNSLEY

Giuseppe Bellusci has taken a swipe at former club Leeds United, accusing the Whites of using their Italian contingent as scapegoats during his “difficult” spell at Elland Road.

Bellusci is currently on a season-long loan at Italian side Empoli but has made it clear in the Italian press that he would not return to England.

“Did we pay for the fact that we were foreigners? I wouldn’t say so but that’s what transpired,” Bellusci told ItaSportPress.

“I don’t do controversy, but when there were troubles, it always ended up as us Italians in the middle.”

Other reports suggest former England boss Steve McLaren could be lined up for a coaching role at Leeds after he was spotted in the stands during Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Blackburn.

McClaren is without a job following his dismissal at Newcastle United back in February but may prove an unpopular choice at Elland Road due to his links to Manchester United.

Aitor Karanka is set to restore Gaston Ramirez to Middlesbrough’s starting line up for Saturday’s match at Everton.

The attacking midfielder was left on the bench for last weekend’s loss at Crystal Palace over fitness concerns following the international break.

Former York City forward Emile Sinclair has signed for Bradford Park Avenue, just a month after leaving the Minstermen for another National League North outfit, Altrincham.

The 28-year-old scored once in four games for Altrincham having returned just two goals in 26 appearances during York’s relegation from League Twom last season.

The Leeds-born journeyman started his career at Bradford City before spells at eight other league clubs including Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers.

In other news...

Hull City will hold a minute’s silence prior to Saturday’s home match against Arsenal in memory of former youth team player Daniel Wilkinson.

Wilkinson died after collapsing on the pitch during a non league cup match for Barnsley side Shaw Lane at Brighouse Town on Monday.

READ MORE: Non-league footballer Dan Wilkinson dies after collapsing on pitch at Brighouse