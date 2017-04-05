FT: Sheffield United 2 Coventry City 0 - Promotion party on hold for Blades

Sheffield United will have to wait until the weekend before sealing promotion to the Championship, despite holding up their end of the bargain.

The Blades needed to beat Coventry and hope Fleetwood lost at Oxford in order for them to bring a premature end to their six-year stay in the third tier.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder during the Sky Bet League One match versus Coventry.

However, despite goals from Leon Clarke and John Fleck giving them a 2-0 win Coventry, Fleetwood managed to win 3-1 at Oxford to keep alive their slim hopes of automatic promotion.

Chris Wilder’s Blades have five more chances to clinch promotion, continuing on Saturday when they visit the manager’s former club Northampton.