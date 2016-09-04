Gillingham 1 Sheffield United 2: Second-half comeback secures brilliant Blades win

A LAST-MINUTE Billy Sharp penalty capped a fantastic comeback by Sheffield United to seal a second successive win for Chris Wilder’s side.

Sharp stepped up to sink the winning goal after Gills defender Josh Pask was adjuedged to have handled inside the box.

The goal came after Kerion Freeman converted Sharp’s pass from a Danny Lafferty cross in the 65th minute.

Earlier, a stunning free-kick from £2m-rated midfielder Bradley Dack meant United trailed at the break.

The Gills’ playmaker broke the deadlock on 34 minutes with an exquisitely curled effort after Lafferty had fouled Cody McDonald on the edge of the area.

Dack’s strike came after United’s best spell of pressure, during which Mark Duffy had brought a smart save from Jonathan Bond and Billy Sharp had been blocked en route to goal by Max Ehmer.

Earlier in the half, Simon Moore had saved smartly from McDonald after the visitors’ new-look three-man defence had been carved open by a delightful through ball.

