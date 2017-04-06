HIGHLIGHTS: How Sheffield United moved one step closer towards Championship

Sheffield United moved to the brink of a return to the Championship with a 2-0 win over Checkatrade Trophy champions Coventry City on Wednesday.

Second-half goals from Leon Clarke and John Fleck gave the League One leaders the win.

However, United will have to wait until the weekend before sealing promotion.

The Blades needed to beat Coventry and hope Fleetwood lost at Oxford in order for them to bring a premature end to their six-year stay in the third tier.

