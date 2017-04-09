Highlights: Relive how Sheffield United clinched promotion to the Championship

Sheffield United ended their six-year exile from the second tier by clinching promotion from League One with a 2-1 win at Northampton on Saturday.

Leon Clarke, a peripheral figure for much of the season, scored his second goal in a week and John Fleck netted a winner to spark a promotion party in the away end at Sixfields and at the beam-back at Bramall Lane.

