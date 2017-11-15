Jack O’Connell confident soaring Sheffield United can fulfil his ambition to play in the Premier League

SHEFFIELD UNITED defender Jack O’Connell believes the Championship club can “go all the way” after signing a new, long-term contract.

The 23-year-old, a mainstay of Chris Wilder’s side since joining from Brentford 16 months ago, has committed his future to the Bramall Lane outfit until 2022.

Jack O'Connell of Sheffield United challenges for the ball against Leeds United (Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage)

In doing so, the Liverpudlian followed the lead of David Brooks and John Fleck in agreeing an extension as Wilder continues his policy of securing the futures of United’s key performers.

“This club can go all the way,” said O’Connell, when asked by The Yorkshire Post how far the Blades can progress during the remaining four-and-a-half years of his contract.

“The gaffer has recruited well in terms of every player in the changing room being a winner. If we keep working hard and keep getting our heads down, we can keep moving forward and see where we can take things come the end of the season.

“Things have gone really well since I came to the club. The first aim was to get promoted, this club had to manage that. This season, we maybe didn’t expect to quite be where we are near the top but, nevertheless, we have worked hard to get there and now we want to stay up there.”

I don’t care whether people are noticing us or not. I might even prefer it if they didn’t. As long as we keep doing what we are doing, anyone else doesn’t really matter. Jack O’Connell

United head to Burton Albion tomorrow night for a reunion with former manager Nigel Clough knowing victory will be enough to reclaim pole position, leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers not being in action until the following afternoon at Reading.

After claiming 10 wins from their last 13 league outings, the Blades are strong favourites to beat the Brewers. Three more points on the road would underline the promotion credentials of a side who few expected to challenge towards the top of the Championship following last season’s promotion from League One.

“I don’t care whether people are noticing us or not,” added O’Connell, when asked if United were now getting the credit their performances deserve.

“I might even prefer it if they didn’t. As long as we keep doing what we are doing, anyone else doesn’t really matter.

“Teams like Huddersfield were under the radar (last season). We were not the favourites to get promoted this time and that probably makes things a bit easier.”

For Wilder, O’Connell becoming the latest Blade to put pen to paper at the Lane after Billy Sharp, Paul Coutts, Chris Basham and Kieron Freeman did the same during the close season, is a major fillip for his ambitions.

“I want the players to know what we are thinking and I want to know what they are thinking as well,” said the United chief, who could have Jamal Blackman available against Burton after recovering from injury.

“There was a last day of the season (at another club) when the boys who didn’t know what their futures were had to walk down from the back of the bus and ask the gaffer. I don’t want that scenario.

“I am not going to get into an end of season free-for-all, unless players want to run down their deals. If that is the case, we will take a view with six months left.

“But I have not had to deal with that at this football club. They all want to stop here and tie their futures down. They are ambitious guys. If they weren’t, I wouldn’t want them here. And they all want progression.”