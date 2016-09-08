Lavery missing for Sheffield United

Sheffield United are refusing to rush new signing Caolan Lavery into making his Blades debut.

The striker - signed from city rivals Wednesday before the transfer deadline - has yet to feature for United.

And he will miss Saturday’s League One trip to AFC Wimbledon as manager Chris Wilder gives the striker time to build up his match fitness.

The 23-year-old Canadian will play for United’s Under-23 side on Tuesday and be in contention to play against Peterborough United at Bramall Lane on September 17.

“The timing is important for Caolan,” said Wilder. “He won’t be 100 per cent when he steps out there but we need him to be close to it.

“We don’t want him injuring himself and then taking a step back.

“He’s got the enthusiasm of any young player and we’re both of a similar view; that we can’t wait to see him get going.

“We’re sure he’ll do well and be a real asset to this football club.”

Lavery apart, United have a full-strength squad travelling to face Wimbledon, with several players - including Stefan Scougall and Leon Clarke - shrugging off minor knocks.

“The only one who will miss out is Lavery,” said Wilder. “He’s been working extremely hard and will play on Tuesday for the Under-23’s, hopefully come through that okay, and then be ready for Saturday.

“Scouggs has trained all week, Leon has trained towards the back end and Harry Chapman is back with us.”