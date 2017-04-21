MK Dons v Sheffield United: Blades aim to reward vast travelling army

THERE are 7,521 good reasons why newly-crowned League One champions Sheffield United will not be taking their foot off the gas at Stadium MK this afternoon.

The Blades will be backed by that vast travelling army in Buckinghamshire with testament to their thrilling season being that they could have sold a good deal more than that huge allocation if more tickets had been available.

We know there’s going to be over seven thousand of our fans there and I personally would have loved even more to be there, but a decision has been made on that. Chris Wilder

A contingent of just over 7,500 visiting fans still makes for a huge, rarely seen support at League One level and there will be a potential spot of karma for the visitors, too.

It was almost five years to the day on April 21, 2012 that the Blades, reeling after striker Ched Evans had been sent to jail the previous day, saw their automatic hopes severely dented following a crushing 1-0 loss in front of another bumper visiting support.

This time around, the party will be in full swing for Chris Wilder’s side, beaten just once in the league on their travels since August 20.

Manager Wilder, seeking victory to maintain the club’s hopes of reaching a milestone 100 points in a remarkable campaign, said: “It is a big game for us as a football club and our supporters.

“But I would imagine that the supporters not there in attendance will be there in spirit. It is really important we carry on in the manner we have done all season. Our away record has been fantastic.

“The support is incredible and inspirational up and down the country and we have had some special away days.

“There have been magical memories for myself and my players and, hopefully, they will live long in the memories of our supporters as well.”