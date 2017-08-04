Old school tactics can help Sheffield United emulate their title-winning success

CHRIS WILDER believes that Sheffield United’s successful League One template can be replicated at Championship level.

The Blades head into their first second-tier campaign in seven seasons on the back of a stellar 2016-17 campaign, when old-school footballing virtues of organisation, team spirit and character helped Wilder’s side enjoy an unforgettable year.

Even accounting for the step-up in quality at Championship level, which will see the Blades compete with a host of heavily-financied sides, Wilder sees no reason why his side cannot enjoy another strong season.

Wilder said: “Nine times out of ten, the teams with the top budgets are successful. But not always.

For us, there is an opening for us to go through on the back of organisation, team spirit and momentum. But what we have got, we think we are doing a lot of things right and can go well.

“I think we have been smart (with recruitment) and we have to be smart going forward.

“I spoke to one Championship manager and he said you can pay this for a player or you could get exactly the same player for a third less. That is what it’s about, getting value for money. I think we are getting value for money.

“But that does not mean if someone comes to us and can take us to another level, that I don’t want it to happen. I do want it to happen.”

Wilder has confirmed that loan goalkeeper Jamal Blackman will make his debut in goal at home to Brentford on Saturday, with Simon Moore ruled out for between four to six weeks after a minor knee operation.

Matt Done is expected to complete a loan move to Rochdale by the weekend and while there has been no further offers for another out-of-favour player in John Brayford, Wilder says he and the defender remain relaxed about the situation.

Wilder said: John knows that his future his not here, he understands that. If the window shuts and he hasn’t moved and the deal isn’t right for us, he is in with us.

“I am not going to isolate him, he will be part of the group. But going forward, we have spoken to him and he knows the situation.”

And on Done, he added: “I am under the understanding that might be something that gets tied up before the weekend for Matt.

“He did a great job for us last year but going forward, we made a decision, Matt understands that and hopefully for everyone’s sake this gets wrapped up and Matt gets on with playing some football.”