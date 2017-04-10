Picture Gallery - Relive how Sheffield United finally gained promotion back to the Championship

SHEFFIELD UNITED finally booked their return to the Championship after six long seasons away following a 2-1 win over Northampton at Sixfields on Saturday.

Marc Richards put the Cobblers ahead in first-half stoppage time but Leon Clarke levelled after 61 minutes and John Fleck hit a winner to see Chris Wilder’s men return to the second tier.

The Blades’ result though was academic after Fleetwood, the only side that could deny them automatic promotion, went down to a 2-0 defeat to Oldham.

Relive the magical afternoon via our slideshow, plus highlights of the game from Sixfields.

Pictures: SportImage.