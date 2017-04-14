Port Vale v Sheffield United - Blades will keep going, Chris Wilder promises relegation fighters

MANAGER Chris Wilder is adamant there will be no easing up by Sheffield United now that promotion has been won.

The Blades booked their place in next season’s Championship last weekend and need just four points from the remaining four games to seal the title.

There is a real burning desire within them all. We want to kick on and end the season on a proper high. Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder.

Port Vale badly need points at the bottom end of the table and Wilder has promised the other sides in danger of the drop that his players will be giving everything today.

“We respect the competition and are going to go right the way through,” added the Blades chief. “We won’t be easing up, I can guarantee that.

“We will be playing until the final kick of the final minute of the final game. Seasons like this don’t come along all the time and we want to get the maximum amount of points that we can.

“Before last weekend, we hadn’t chatted about wanting to win the title as a group. But, now promotion has been won, it is the next target. It has to be.”

United’s 2-1 win at Northampton Town sparked wild celebrations among the club’s supporters that continued for most of this week. Now, though, is the time to get serious once again as Wilder’s men look to claim the title.

“Look at what the players were like on Saturday at Northampton,” he added.

“We knew Fleetwood were losing, which meant we were up even with a draw. Bolton were also behind.

“But the players were not willing to settle for that and pushed on to get what proved to be our late winner. That spoke volumes to me in terms of what this group is about. There is a real burning desire within them all. We want to kick on and end the season on a proper high.”

Last six games: Port Vale WLDWLL Sheffield United WWDWWW.

Referee: N Kinseley (Essex).

Last time: Port Vale 2 Sheffield United 1; October 3, 2015; League One.