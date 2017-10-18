Premier League is target as Brooks signs new Blades deal

David Brooks wants to help Sheffield United secure Premier League football after last night signing a new four-year deal at Bramall Lane.

The 20-year-old attacker is one of the most coveted players outside of the Premier League and earlier this week was linked in the national media with a £10m move to either Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

But Brooks – who only made his full league debut last month, and subsequently earned a call-up by Wales – is settled at United, and agreed a four-year deal, with an option for a further 12 months linked to appearances.

Asked about his ambitions between now and 2021, Brooks said: “Obviously it’s to get into the Premier League. It’s a difficult task and we just want to do the best we can. Wherever we get, we just want to keep pushing on as a team and see where it takes us.

“It’s a great club, it’s obviously on the rise and everything is going in the right direction. That’s why I want to be a part of it.

“I can tell the fans like me and I like being here. it’s great to hear them singing your name. It’s better that being booed isn’t it? It’s been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks. I wanted to renew my contract and I was presented with the opportunity to do that.

“I’m very happy playing regular football in the Championship. That’s all you want. I’m delighted I could get it done. Last year, I was on the fringes and then to have such a great start this year, it’s been a good couple of months.”

Blades boss Chris Wilder said Brooks benefited from a summer away with England at the Toulon Tournament.

“It’s reward for Brooksy, he has kicked on,” said Wilder. “He has been in sparkling form ever since he came back for pre-season.

“This justifies the decision to reward him with a new contract which ties him into 2021, 2022 if he plays the games. He deserves it.”