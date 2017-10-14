Sheffield United 1 Ipswich 0: Basham earns Blades victory

Sheffield United went level with Championship leaders Cardiff City after a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder's Blades, third in the table before kick-off, were without key midfielder Paul Coutts, who was suspended.

Billy Sharp

Captain Billy Sharp returned to partner Leon Clarke in attack, while John Lundstram and John Fleck were paired together in midfield.

David Brooks, back from international duty with Wales, was on the bench alongside Clayton Donaldson.

United enjoyed plenty of possesion in the first half, but struggled to create any clear-cut chances.

While Jamal Blackman had to be alert to palm away Martyn Waghorn's long-range effort, before Dominic Iorfa headed over and David McGoldrick fired wide.

The Blades were forced into a change when Kieron Freeman was stretchered off, Jake Wright coming on.

Sharp nearly created the first goal in stoppage time before half-time, but his low cross - aimed for the lurking Clarke - was cut out by Jonas Knudsen, and Barlosz Bialkowski was relieved to grab hold of the ball and prevent an own goal.

United took the lead four minutes after the restart, Chris Basham rising high to head the ball home in front of the Kop.

Clarke was unlucky to see his long-range effort smash against the crossbar as United went in search of a second, with Waghorn hitting the woodwork at the other end.

Knudsen was booked for hauling down Brooks - on for Sharp - who would have been on his own without the interference.