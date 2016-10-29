Sheffield United 1 MK Dons 0: Latest from Bramall Lane

Sheffield United will look to stretch their unbeaten run in League One today when they host MK Dons.

Blades boss Chris Wilder made just one change to the team which drew 3-3 at Bradford City last weekend.

Stefan Scougall was recalled in place of the injured Matt Done.

Follow the Yorkshire Post’s Around the Grounds live blog

Get the latest in-play: Sheffield United v MK Dons LIVE

The managerless Dons made a bright start and forced Simon Moore into a fine save early on from a long-range effort.

But it was the Blades who took the lead after good work from Billy Sharp.

The ball pinged around the visitors’ penalty area and Scougall scuffed his shot, but it had enough pace to roll inside David Martin’s right-hand post.

Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post on social media.

Like the Yorkshire Post Football Facebook page

Follow @YPSport on Twitter

See our snaps at @YPSport on Instagram.