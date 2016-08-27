Sheffield United 2 Oxford United 1: Turnaround takes Blades off the bottom

Sheffield United came from a goal behind to move off the foot of the table in League One.

Two second half goals from Billy Sharp and defender James Wilson turned the game on its head at Bramall Lane.

Newly-promoted Oxford, a former side of Blades boss Chris Wilder, had taken the lead in the 16th minute through Kane Hemmings' header.

The win ends United's worst start to a season for more than 20 years and moves them up to 20th in League One, two places below the visitors.

More to follow.

