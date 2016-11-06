Sheffield United 6 Leyton Orient 0 - Harry Chapman treble sinks sorry Orient

HARRY CHAPMAN helped himself to a maiden hat-trick as Sheffield United sauntered into the second round of the FA Cup following a 6-0 blitzing of sorry Leyton Orient.

The Middlesbrough loanee struck a second-half treble to pile the misery upon the confidence-sapped O’s as the hosts booked their place in round two in style.

Chris Basham headed home United’s opener on 22 minutes following good work by John Fleck and it was one-day traffic after that.

Stefan Scougall continued his renaissance by netting the hosts’ second with a downward volley on 39 minutes and Kieron Freeman headed in a third moments before the break after Chapman’s assist.

Chapman took over on the restart, netting following an arcing run on 54 minutes and converting a close-range second with an instinctive finish 15 minutes later.

Chapman sealed his hat-trick in stoppage time to complete Orient’s woes.