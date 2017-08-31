Sheffield United agree mutual termination for defender

Sheffield United defender John Brayford has had his contract with the club mutually terminated - paving the way for a return to old club Burton Albion.

The former Brewers player, whose United deal was scheduled to run out next summer, enjoyed a second stint at the Pirelli Stadium under Nigel Clough last season after linking up with the club on loan.

Brayford, 29, is now expected to link up with Clough for a fourth time in his career, having played under him at Burton in his early days as a professional before joining Crewe in 2008.

Clough signed Brayford in 2010, when he was manager at Derby and also bought the full-back during his time in charge at Bramall Lane following an initial loan spell.

Speaking this week, Blades chief Chris Wilder said: “There’s still a situation with John Brayford.

“There’s still interest I think from Burton. And there have been enquiries for some of our players who have not been involved. It’s just looking medium and long term. Looking what we need and who, if anyone, we might need to sacrifice.”

Follow Transfer Deadline Day as it happens

Football Today: Key updates from what has happened so far

Gossip Column: Read today's rumours involving Yorkshire clubs