Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder accepts new contract offer at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has agreed a new deal 'in principle' to extend his time at the club.

Wilder, 49, has been speaking with club officials for several weeks regarding fresh terms and has verbally agreed another contract to what represents a boost to Blades supporters ahead of the new season.

Wilder had been tentatively linked with the vacant managerial position at Sunderland.

On the news regarding his new contract, Wilder said: "It obviously has to go through the process of going the board.

"But I have had talks with the chief executive who has been great. It is something I have always thought would get done."

Wilder guided the Blades to promotion in League One last season, winning the title with a 100-point tally.

United start off their return to the Championship with a home game against Brentford on August 5.