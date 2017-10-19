Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder calls for caution ahead of Reading visit

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has urged his players not to read too much into Reading's league position ahead of their weekend visit to Bramall lane.

The Royals, despite beating Leeds United last Saturday at Elland Road, still sit a lowly 20th in the table.

Considering Jaap Stam's reached the Championship play-off final last May, a return of just 12 points from 11 games represents a major disappointment for the Berkshire club.

Wilder, however, said: "We've got to recognise this is a team with big strengths. We are talking about a team that was a penalty kick away from getting into the Premier League last season.

"I never looked at the fixture list last season and thought 'that's three points there, a point there' and so on. I won't be doing it this season either."

George Baldock may return after a calf problem for the Blades, who will be without Kieron Freeman following the dislocated knee he suffered in last weekend's 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

It was feared that Freeman would be out for the season but he is, instead, expected to be back within six to eight weeks.

“The reaction of the players around him, the staff and the fans indicated it wasn't good," added Wilder about the diagnosis on Freeman.

“It is good news in a way but of course we are disappointed that he's out. With George Baldock, that's the reason we strengthened the squad.

“George is back out on the grass. We train at an intensity so we will see how he is. He's got two days and, if he shows he is ready, then great.

“If not, we will go with something else. Competition for places is vital.”