Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder desperate for no sloppy seconds against Hull City

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has challenged his players to rediscover their form when they aim to get back to winning ways against Hull at Bramall Lane.

The Blades slipped off the top of the Sky Bet Championship after losing 1-0 at QPR on Tuesday night.

Wilder was left less than impressed by the efforts, labelling his team "sloppy" after being handed a "little reality check".

The United boss, though, is confident that, if the players can channel their focus, they can soon get back to the type of form which earned them eight wins out of 11 Championship matches.

"We just have to make sure we are right and do the things we can do which has taken us to this position, but which we didn't do on Tuesday," Wilder said.

"I recognise, respect and understand the opposition, what they have, their strengths and weaknesses, what they might do to us, how we have to combat it.

"I am, though, more interested and driven about what we produce - and if we produce what we can, then the opposition are going to have to play well to get a win or a result against us.

"That is where I believe we are at the moment and the belief we have in the group."

Hull boss Leonid Slutsky expects a response from his side, who sit 18th following a 3-1 defeat by Middlesbrough, a second successive home loss.

"We have to forget our last match as quickly as possible and have serious focus on Saturday," the Russian said, quoted on the club's official website.

"It will be another difficult match for us, but as always all results are possible."