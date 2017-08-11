Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder hails Leicester City cup draw

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has labelled the Blades' forthcoming Carabao Cup second-round home encounter with Premier League outfit Leicester City as a 'fantastic tie.'

The tie is also afforded extra spice by the Lane return of Foxes defender Harry Maguire, with the boyhood Blade - who moved to the East Midlands in an £18.5m big-money move from Hull City earlier in the summer.

He will head back to his old stomping ground of Bramall Lane later this month.

Wilder said: "I thought it was a fantastic draw for us. To be at home is great - against Leicester City, a Premier League team whatever team they pick.

"I'd like to speak to the club and hopefully we will get a big crowd there and maybe do something on the ticket prices is. I don't know what the situation is there, but I would love there to be a decent crowd.

"It is a great game for us and one we will attack and give it a go."