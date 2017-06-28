Sheffield United boss Wilder is expecting Brayford to re-unite with Clough

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder says he is likely to speak with Burton Albion counterpart Nigel Clough to see if a deal can be struck regarding John Brayford.

The defender, who spent most of last season on loan with the Brewers, has been told he can leave Bramall Lane and has been linked with a return.

Wilder said: “Obviously he had a really good season under Nigel. He played his best football under him, be it here or at Burton.

“I should imagine I will be having a conversation with Nigel about John. If there is a deal to be done, we will try and do it. If not, then he comes back to us and we go from there.

“I would think (a move) is a likely avenue. He picked up their player-of-the-year award, and also with Nigel’s relationship with John.”

Wilder has confirmed that Blades’ assistant manager Alan Knill is in talks regarding a new deal.

It follows on from the news that Wilder has agreed an improved contract in principle, with goalkeeping coach Darren Ward and head of sports science Matt Prestridge having already signed fresh terms.

Wilder says he has spoken with Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell after the club elected not to sanction highly-rated midfielder David Brooks’s move to the Spireites and says there are no issues between the pair.

Brooks, who starred for a victorious England Under-20 side in the Toulon Tournament, was due to join Chesterfield on loan until at least Christmas.

Wilder said: “Gary understands. He was disappointed. It was a tough call to make, I pondered about it. I want really good relationships with those type of clubs. They are good clubs. We are a down-to-earth football club.”