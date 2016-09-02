Sheffield United concern over Leon Clarke injury

SHEFFIELD UNITED are sweating over the fitness of striker Leon Clarke ahead of Sunday’s tough televised League One trip to Gillingham.

The summer arrival is a doubt for the clash at the Priestfield Stadium with a foot injury, with Blades manager Chris Wilder to monitor him ahead of the trip south.

Wilder, who added Burnley left-back Danny Lafferty and Wolves centre-half Ethan Ebanks-Landell to his squad on transfer deadline day, said: “We are okay and are just waiting on Leon really.

“We don’t know if he will train today (Friday). But I do not expect many changes from the team that played last Saturday.

“There were a lot of good things. For us to recover from one-nil down off the back of our results showed great character in the players and I just saw the team grow.

“They never lost heart and have showed a great amount of character.

“There hasn’t been a negative environment and attitude among the players. They have trained extremely hard during the week and last week was a good performance that we want to build on.”

After last week’s win over Oxford, the Blades are endeavouring to double up with their first away success of the season against the Gills (2.15pm), with Wilder seeking further improvement.

He added: “It’s important that we back up three points with another really good performance.

“Everybody is looking for consistency at the moment and thinking they have shown good signs and things that need working on. We are no different.

“People say the league does not really begin to take shape until 10 or 15 games, but there are still a lot of points to play for in that period.”