Sheffield United confirm James Hanson bid

Sheffield United want Bradford City striker James Hanson to boost their promotion hopes.

Blades boss Chris Wilder confirmed, after seeing his side held 2-2 against Gillingham, that United had made an official bid for the 29-year-old centre-forward.

He said: “We have put a bid in, it’s up to Bradford whether they accept that.

“He is still their player, we have put a bid in, if it doesn’t get accepted we will move on.”

United have already recruited Daniel Lafferty, Samir Carruthers and Joe Riley - the latter on loan from Manchester United - but want extra competition up front.

Hanson joined City from non-league Guiseley in 2009, and has scored nearly 100 goals in 335 appearances for Stuart McCall’s side.

Both of the Yorkshire clubs are chasing promotion from League One, but United are leaders while the Bantams are in the chasing pack.