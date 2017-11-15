Sheffield United defender agrees new long-term contract at Bramall Lane

Have your say

Sheffield United have tied down star defender Jack O'Connell to a new four-and-a-half year contract.

O'Connell has been a revelation in defence for Chris Wilder since joining from Brentford in July 2016.

The hotly-rated 23-year-old has featured in all 16 of Blades' Championship fixtures this season, helping the club join the early pace-setters in the Championship.

The former Blackburn Rovers trainee starred in Blades' title-winning campaign in League One last season, scoring six times in 50 appearances.

He has agreed a stay to remain at Bramall Lane until 2022.

More to follow.