Sheffield United defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell refused permission to play in FA Cup

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has received mixed news on the availability front ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Leyton Orient - with key defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell refused permission to play by parent club Wolves.

Better news has seen fellow loan duo Harry Chapman and Daniel Lafferty given the green light to play by Middlesbrough and Burnley respectively.

Meanwhile, Chapman and Louis Reed are to link up with England U20s on a later flight following their call-up for the games against Nigeria and Iran in the Continental Cup in South Korea during the international break after the Blades contacted England officials to reschedule travel plans.

Wilder said: “Harry and Louis miss out on Wednesday (versus Grimsby in the Checkatrade Trophy) but don’t fly until Monday, having been given permission from FA, so both will be involved.

“We are thankful for the FA for putting another flight on.”

Sunday’s first-round tie comes too early for Leon Clarke, who is set to be involved in the Chesterfield game on Sunday week, when Matt Done could also be in contention.

Chris Wilder

On any other issues ahead of the Orient game, Wilder added: “We have a couple of bits and pieces to contend with so might be a couple of changes to the team.

“We have to make sensible decisions this weekend, but that doesn’t take anything away from game, we want to win and progress.”

Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post on social media.

Like the Yorkshire Post Football Facebook page

Follow @YPSport on Twitter

See our snaps at @YPSport on Instagram.