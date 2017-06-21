Sheffield United handed home opener against Brentford

PROMOTED SHEFFIELD UNITED will face Brentford at Bramall Lane in their Championship 2017-18 opener on August 5 - their first game back at this level since May 2011.

Meanwhile, the first instalment of their much-anticipated renewal of Steel City hostilities with arch-rivals Sheffield Wednesday takes place at Hillsborough on September 23, with the return taking place at Bramall Lane on January 13.

Full Sheffield United 2017-18 fixture list HERE

The Blades, whose manager Chris Wilder is close to finalising a new deal, have won just once in their past eight outings with the Owls.

Their last win arrived in September 2009 - a 3-2 win at Bramall Lane. Their last Hillsborough success was a 2-1 triumph in February 2006.

United face a trip to Yorkshire in their first away opener, at Middlesbrough on August 12. They host Barnsley in an early Lane derby on August 19.

Wilder’s side renew another big Yorkshire rivalry with Leeds United at Elland Road on October 28, with the reverse fixture taking place at S2 on February 10. The Blades have not faced the Whites since the 2010-11 campaign.

Christmas fixtures sees United visit Aston Villa on December 23 before josting Sunderland on Boxing Day and Bolton four days later. Wilder’s side make the short trip to face Derby to start 2018 on new Year’s Day.

United end their season at Bristol City on May 6.