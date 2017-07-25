Sheffield United make sixth signing of the summer

SHEFFIELD UNITED have completed their sixth signing of the summer with the capture of Oxford United captain John Lundstram for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder, 23, has penned a three-year deal and follows on from the close-season additions of Ched Evans, Enda Stevens, Nathan Thomas, George Baldock and Richard Stearman.

Liverpool-born Lundstram, who joined Oxford on a free transfer from Everton in the summer of 2015, was in the final year of his contract with the U’s and is believed to have turned down several offers to extend his stay at the club.

Reports in Oxford say that the Blades tabled a £500,000 bid for Lundstram.

Lundstram, who spent a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in 2013, made over 100 appearances for the U’s.

Oxford manager Pep Clotet said: “John has been a big part of the club for the past two seasons and has always given his best.

“He is ambitious and had the chance to play in a higher division, and from our point of view, we tried our best to persuade him to stay.

“Having said this, we have received an attractive fee for a player who was entering the last year of his contract and this will allow further reinvestment to build squad quality and depth.

Lundstram did not feature in the Blades’ friendly with Stoke City on Tuesday night.