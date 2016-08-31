Sheffield United prospect Dominic Calvert-Lewin completes Everton move

HIGHLY-RATED Sheffield United teenage forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has completed his move to Premier League outfit Everton for an undisclosed fee believed - signing a four-year deal with the Merseysiders.

The Toffees had been courting the 19-year-old for most of the summer and after previously being unsuccessful in their quest to sign him, persistence has paid off and they have landed their man ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline.

Reports in Liverpool suggest that the striker will cost Everton around £1.5m, with the Goodison Park outfit agreeing a compromise figure with the Blades after their initial bid of £1m was rebuffed.

On the incoming front so far today, the Blades have signed Burnley left-back Daniel Lafferty on loan for the remainder of 2016-17 alongside Wolves' centre-half Ethan Ebanks-Landell, who will also stay at Bramall Lane for the rest of the season.