Sheffield United reaction: Table-topping Blades subdued after “nasty” injury, admits Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admits his side are feeling subdued after Paul Coutts’ injury despite returning to the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-1 victory at Burton.

A suspected broken leg for midfielder Coutts at the end of the first half took the gloss off what was an excellent performance from the Blades.

Sheffield United's Leon Clarke celebrates their third goal.

Billy Sharp had opened the scoring by winning and converting a 10th-minute penalty before a stunning 25-yard effort from Albion’s Matty Palmer levelled matters.

Sharp’s darting run into the box allowed him to restore United’s lead three minutes later before a Leon Clarke header 12 minutes from time finally sealed victory.

“We’re a little bit flat and we shouldn’t be really,” said Wilder.

“Getting a result that takes us back to the top of the Championship is an outstanding achievement.

“A lot better teams have been turned over here in the last 15 or 16 months so we knew this wasn’t going to be an easy place to come and with Nigel’s connections to the club it always adds an extra little bit to it.

“We were outstanding, first half especially. To be only 2-1 up at half-time we felt a little bit aggrieved but we had to lift the players obviously because the injury to a very popular and very talented player knocked us back.

“We had to get into them to make sure we went out and got the correct result and I believe we did.

“We are a fair team and a committed team and unfortunately through the course of games, seasons, careers you pick up these injuries and tonight we have picked up a nasty one.

“We are a bit subdued. It’s a difficult situation because we were outstanding and deservedly won the game.”

Burton boss Nigel Clough was left to bemoan his side’s inability to keep clean sheets at home again as they slumped to a fifth consecutive home league defeat, a run which has included conceding 17 goals.

“The most disappointing aspect is that having got back in the game with an absolutely wonderful goal in less than three minutes we give another soft goal away.

“That is the root of our problems at home - conceding goals. We are always chasing games. Far too many defeats and far too many goals conceded.

“Away from home we find it easier to be more solid and we don’t have to do so much. At home the onus is on us to try and create a little bit more.

“The strange stat is that we have kept more clean sheets away from home than any other Championship team in the calendar year yet at home we can’t keep one to save our lives.”