Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp so proud to be in charge of talking heads

BILLY SHARP has just one complaint about being Sheffield United captain.

“I don’t like the colour of it,” laughs the striker – and boyhood Blades fan – when asked by The Yorkshire Post about sporting the armband, which just happens to be in the colours of Steel City rivals, Wednesday.

This apart, Sharp is relishing being the man who leads out United every weekend, something he admits to having dreamed about as a youngster.

“I would have been happy to do it just once,” said the 30-year-old. “So, to lead the team out every week is a great feeling. I love being captain and it has probably changed me a bit. I would like to say it hasn’t, but it probably has.

“Last season, I could have a bit of a tantrum and I could have had a few at Gillingham (on Sunday), beating myself up (about a couple of missed chances).

“Instead, as captain, I have to stay focused and encourage the boys. That is part of the role.

“To be fair, we have a lot of captains out there. A lot of vocal lads and that is great. There is so much experience in the squad. Jake Wright has been a captain himself and I can hear him all the time on the pitch so that is good.

“Simon Moore is a good talker and organises the back three. Voices help. Everyone talking only makes it easier.

“I do, though, love being captain of the club. It was what I dreamed of as a kid.”

Sharp certainly led from the front at the Priestfield Stadium in Sunday’s 2-1 victory. It was not a vintage afternoon for the forward, who missed a couple of chances that he would normally have expected to convert.

Despite that, the Blades’ captain never let his head drop and his perseverance was rewarded with not only an assist in Kieron Freeman’s equaliser, but also the 90th-minute winner that came from the penalty spot.

Considering what was at stake with United having dominated the second half but been unable to deliver the knockout blow – in short, the story of the opening fortnight for Chris Wilder’s side – Sharp was calmness personified as he drilled an unstoppable shot from 12 yards past Jonathan Bond.

It helped lift the Blades up to 17th place in the fledgling table but, more importantly, got the club’s season up and running after a disappointing start that yielded just one point from the opening four games.

“There is always pressure with a penalty in the last minute,” added Sharp. “But I was happy to take the penalty. No problem at all. The goalkeeper was trying to have a bit of banter with me. I can’t tell you what he said. Not repeat it, anyway.

“I managed to hit it well and we got the three points, which was the main thing. I can’t remember the last time we won away or the last time we have won two games on the trot in the league. So, hopefully, we can build on this and go on a winning streak.”

The winning penalty was Sharp’s third goal of the season, meaning he is already leading the Bramall Lane scoring charts that he topped last term with an impressive tally of 21.

It could have been more at Priestfield, as manager Wilder admitted afterwards when praising Sharp’s character.

“Billy had missed a couple of chances but he had the bottle to take it (the penalty),” said the Blades’ chief. “He could easily have gone, ‘No, not for me’.”

Asked about an afternoon of contrasting fortunes in Kent, Sharp replied: “Yes, I missed a couple of chances, but I was a little bit unlucky for the first one. I beat the goalkeeper, but the defender got him out of trouble.

“In the second half, it was the header and if I had hit the target then that would have been a goal. I was disappointed with that one, because I didn’t hit the target.

“Despite that, I did feel I was going to score. We were creating so many chances and I did have a hand in the equaliser before scoring the penalty, so that was pleasing. It was good that the gaffer kept me on the pitch so I could get that penalty.”

United’s next assignment again involves a long trip, this time to AFC Wimbledon. Another victory to add to the six points taken off Oxford United and Gillingham could really have the Blades putting pressure on the early pace-setters in League One.

“The season is up and running now thanks to these two wins,” said Sharp.

“I think we were a little unlucky in a couple of games earlier in the season, games where we didn’t get anything, but we probably deserved to. Millwall was one of those. Their lad handballed it at Gillingham but it was the opposite at Millwall in the last minute (as the Lions won with a penalty).

“Two wins on the trot and one of those away from home means we can go into another away game feeling confident. That can only be good for everyone. We deserved the win. We had the performance and the result. Hopefully, we can build on it.

“Team spirit comes from games like this. When you go into the dressing room, there is nothing better than doing that after a win in the last minute.”