Sheffield United’s cake will only split into so many pieces – Chris Wilder

MANAGER Chris Wilder hopes key Sheffield United trio of captain Billy Sharp, Paul Coutts and Chris Basham will remain at the club in the long term.

All were integral figures in the Blades’ historic 2016-17 campaign and their efforts will be recognised with the offer of new deals shortly.

Wilder believes the two-year extensions will show the trio how much they are valued, with further discussions to take place.

The Blades’ chief said: “We are in the process of putting contracts out and offering contracts and then getting a reply.

“With the players, we want them to stay. All of them have been offered a minimum of two years, which says from me to them that we want them to stop.

“But there is a cake there and the cake will only split into so many pieces.

“I wouldn’t want people to go by offering them unbelievably reduced terms, so they automatically turn it down. Why would I offer two years to them if I didn’t want them to be here? We would just let their contracts run down.

“From their point of view, they will have to make a decision when they get those offers, whether they want to sit tight, sign it or whatever. I respect that because that is their decision.

“All the players who we have offered two years to, we want to stay because we have offered two-year deals. But it is up to them.

“That is how it will be; we will shake hands and they can move on (if they don’t agree). But there is not an endless pot of money at this club and people have to realise that. That is the way it is.”

Huddersfield Town are seeking to finalise deals for several other targets, following the club record purchase of Porto’s Belgian striker Laurent Delpoitre for a fee believed to be in the region of £3.5m.

The 28-year-old, who has played once for Belgium, joins on a two-year deal with an option for a further season. Town are also expected to complete the £10m signing of Aaron Mooy shortly.

On his arrival, Town’s head coach David Wagner said: “I am very happy that we have made Laurent our first signing of this summer window.

“He is a proper striker, one who has played for a very good Belgium side, featured in elite European competition and who has won domestic titles.

“It is great news that we have had the opportunity to sign a player of his quality and now we will focus on getting him back to the top form he showed only a season ago.”

Barnsley are pressing ahead with chasing striking targets after the capture of Luton forward Cameron McGeechan.