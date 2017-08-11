Sheffield United’s Thomas hopes Riverside dream will be realised

SHEFFIELD UNITED winger Nathan Thomas is hoping that he has provided manager Chris Wilder with a selection “problem” ahead of tomorrow’s televised trip to his hometown club Middlesbrough.

The ex-Hartlepool United player marked his Blades debut with a goal and an energetic performance in United’s 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Walsall.

Thomas said: “There was maybe a little bit of something extra, looking at the weekend.

“It (Boro) was the first game I looked for when the fixtures came out for a lot of reasons, such as being a local lad, which was the biggest one.

“When I was a kid, it was a dream to play at the (Riverside) stadium and one that I have not had the chance to fulfil yet.

“Maybe Saturday comes a bit too early and I might have to wait. But I have given myself the best opportunity to get my chance and all that I have got to do is wait and see.

“It was a massive opportunity for me. Obviously, I know that this early in my career here that my opportunities are not going to be ridiculous (in number) and I am not going to get that many.

“So whenever I do get the chance to play, I need to give the gaffer a problem and I hope to think that I did.”

Thomas may have netted a goal on his debut, but the star of the show was undoubtedly Ched Evans, who marked his first Blades appearance in over five years with an outstanding contribution from the bench.

Wilder was thrilled with the impact of the Welshman, whom he described as being “nowhere near 100 per cent” match sharpness. He believes that the display of Evans, on his ‘second’ debut for the club, will keep the regular front two of Billy Sharp and Leon Clarke firmly on their toes.

Wilder, who has made a move to bring ex-Blades midfielder Conor Coady back to the club from Wolves, said: “He (Evans) will get stronger and better and hopefully keep moving forward in his progression.

“Ched has forced the issue. I am not saying he is going to go straight into the game at Middlesbrough on Saturday, but if he is progressing, Bill and Leon are going to have to play well.

“And he is looking at Caolan (Lavery) and going, ‘Well, I have got in front of you now, mate and I am gunning for those two’.”