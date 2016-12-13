Sheffield United seek to secure star players on contract extensions

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has revealed that plans are underway to extend the deals of several key Blades players.

A number of influential figures in the club’s outstanding rise to the top three of League One, including captain and top-scorer Billy Sharp, Paul Coutts, Chris Basham, Matt Done and Kieron Freeman have clauses in their contracts which automatically trigger an extension after a certain amount of games are played.

The deadline for such clauses to kick in is imminent regarding several of those players, with Wilder happy with the situation.

Wilder, whose side can move level on points with League One leaders Scunthorpe United with victory at Coventry City on Thursday evening, said: “All the players deserve the options in their contracts.

“The triggers will be activated and they will be with us for next season and I am not looking to move any of those players on.”

Wilder says that talks remain ongoing with Wolves regarding the future of key defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

The 23-year-old, who signed a season-long loan at the end of August, is keen to remain at Bramall Lane, but his parent club have a recall clause next month, which they can exercise if they so wish.

Wilder said: “We will carry on with the discussions and hopefully we will receive the right outcome for us.”