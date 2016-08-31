Sheffield United sign Ethan Ebanks-Landell but academy ace Dominic Calvert-Lewin nears Everton move

SHEFFIELD UNITED have secured the season-long loan signing of Wolves central defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell - but are set to lose academy product Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Premier League giants Everton.

The Merseysiders had seen several previous offers repelled for Calvert-Lewin, but the Blues have been persistent in their interest and now appear to have forged a breakthrough to bring him to Goodison Park for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

On the incoming front, Molineux graduate Ebanks-Landell has added to the Blades defensive numbers, with manager Chris Wilder delighted to have added another option in the heart of the back four.

Wilder said: “We want competition for places. Ideally, we want two pushing for every position.

“We are looking at people we have identified for some time and we’re confident of getting at least one (other) across the line. But, as ever, there are no guarantees.”

Meanwhile, young Blades defender Kieran Wallace has completed a season-long move to Fleetwood Town, joining up with Martyn Woolford, who recently joined the Fylde coast club.