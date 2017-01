Ethan Ebanks-Landell is to stay on loan at Sheffield United until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old defender has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with parent club Wolves but will remain at Bramall Lane until May.

Ebanks-Landell has scored five goals in 20 league starts for the Blades in the first half of the season, having joined the club on loan on August 31.