Sheffield United v MK Dons: Latest from Bramall Lane

Sheffield United will look to stretch their unbeaten run in League One today when they host MK Dons.

Team news: Chris Wilder has no fresh injury problems. Stefan Scougall is pushing for a recall, with defender Jack O’Connell returning to the bench last week following illness.

Last six games: Sheffield United WDLWWD; MK Dons WWLLDL.

Referee: S Hooper (Wiltshire).

Last time: Sheffield United 0 MK Dons 1, December 2, 2014; League One.

