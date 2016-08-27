Sheffield United v Oxford United: Blades will turn the corner, insists James Wilson

Summer recruit James Wilson admits Sheffield United’s calamitous start to the campaign has made for frustration in the Blades’ ranks but feels a first win of the campaign is around the corner.

United have had their worst start to a season for 21 years after losing three of their opening four matches in League One.

Only a point at home to Rochdale has broken the cycle of defeats and promotion-seeking Blades lie bottom of England’s third tier.

Welsh international Wilson joined from Oldham in the summer and has seen enough to believe United can turn around their patchy form under manager Chris Wilder – starting against Oxford United at home today.

“It’s only four games in, there’s no reason why we still can’t achieve everything we want to,” Wilson told The Yorkshire Post.

“It’s just about making sure we get back to doing things properly and doing the basics well.

“We have had dangerous spells in every game. If we can get those spells to happen for longer periods, then we’ll do really well.

“We still have a lot of stuff that we have to work on. It’s been frustrating, but I definitely think we can pick up results.”

Wilder knows all about today’s visitors to Bramall Lane after guiding Oxford back into the Football League during a six-year stint at the Kassam Stadium before taking over at Northampton Town in 2014.

Wilder confirmed Mark McNulty will miss the game after picking up a hamstring strain, but Leon Clarke has shaken off an injury concern.

Oxford have won just one of their four league matches since clinching automatic promotion from League Two last season.

The two sides have not met in the league since 1999, but United have twice knocked Oxford out of the FA Cup 3-0 this decade.