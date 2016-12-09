Search

Sheffield United v Swindon Town: All you need to know ahead of League One meeting

Sheffield United v Swindon Town

Sheffield United v Swindon Town

0
Have your say

Sheffield United bid to bounce back from last week's FA Cup defeat at Bolton Wanderers with the visit of struggling Swindon Town to Bramall Lane.

Look though our match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts on the match by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page
 Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport
 Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport

Back to the top of the page