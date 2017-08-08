Sheffield United v Walsall: Blades plan changes against ‘bogey team’ Walsall

CHRIS WILDER admits Sheffield United will approach tonight’s League Cup tie with next weekend’s first all-Yorkshire encounter of the Championship firmly in mind.

The Blades host Walsall, something of a bogey team last season, in a first-round tie that takes place just three days before they head to Middlesbrough.

Historically, we don’t have the best record against Walsall in terms of results. But this is our chance to put that right. Chris Wilder

With Boro considered by Wilder to “quite rightly” be the favourites to win promotion, the tea-time game at the Riverside will be a tough one – not least because Garry Monk’s men lost on the opening day to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Everyone recognises our priority is getting a foothold in this division,” said the United manager ahead of taking on a team who got the better over his side three times last season.

“The Cups are important but the league is the big thing. Whatever team I pick in the League Cup, I want to win. But, coming so early, the priority has to be the league and there will be changes.”

United carved a swathe through League One last term en route to setting a club record 100 points.

Wilder’s men won 30 games and lost just six but Walsall still did the double, a 1-0 win at the Lane being followed by a 4-1 victory at the Bescot Stadium.

The two clubs also met in the group stage of the Checkatrade Trophy, the Saddlers triumphing 2-1 in south Yorkshire.

“Historically, we don’t have the best record against Walsall in terms of results,” said the Blades manager, who as a young fan watched his beloved club relegated by Walsall on the final day of the 1980-81 season courtesy of a missed penalty in the last minute by Don Givens. “But this is our chance to put that right.

“We have to get over what has happened in the past and I know there are players in the starting XI who will be desperate to push their cause.”

David Brooks, Nathan Thomas and Jake Wright are expected to come into the starting XI along with Mark Duffy, whose preparations in pre-season were disrupted by the birth of his child and then an injury sustained in the friendly at Eastleigh.

Wilder, whose side defeated Brentford 1-0 in Saturday’s Championship opener, added: “People can see why we will make changes, and how us being out of the division for six years means picking up points early on is our main focus.

“With the games coming as they are, with Middlesbrough away to come on Saturday, there has to be changes.

“Everyone recognises just how tough this division can be and we need to give ourselves the best opportunity to get a decent performance out of the lads against Middlesbrough, who, quite rightly, are the favourites to win promotion.

“It means there will be changes but that gives players who didn’t start the season an opportunity to give me a headache going into Boro.”

James Wilson, on loan with the Saddlers, is unable to play under the terms of his switch from the Lane, while George Baldock remains on the sidelines for United through injury.

Last six games: Sheffield United WWWWWW, Walsall DWLLLL.

Referee: A Davies (Hampshire).

Last time: Sheffield United 0 Walsall 1; November 29, 2016; League One.