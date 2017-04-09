Super Blades men: Sheffield United support hailed as long wait is ended

Manager Chris Wilder paid tribute to Sheffield United’s “unbelievable” support after his side sealed promotion to the Championship on Saturday.

United beat Wilder’s former club Northampton Town 2-1 at Sixfields, sparking wild scenes amongst the travelling fans who spilled onto the pitch after both goals.

Billy Sharp was hoisted aloft in the centre circle as a six-season stint in League One was finally ended, and Wilder said: “The biggest part of a club is the supporters and the support we’ve received week in, week out, home and away, has been absolutely unbelievable.

“And I’m not surprised, because I’ve been in there with them and they deserve it, because they’ve been put through quite a lot over the last six years.”

Before kick-off, United only had to equal Fleetwood’s result at Oldham Athletic to clinch promotion but their 2-0 defeat was rendered irrelevant as goals from Leon Clarke and John Fleck sealed the Blades’ 11th away win of a remarkable campaign.

There was double cause for celebration in South Yorkshire as Doncaster Rovers defeated Mansfield Town 1-0 to seal their promotion from League Two, 12 months after being relegated to the basement division.

Match reports: Page 3