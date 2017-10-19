There was a chance Lavery might lose his sight, feared Sheffield United boss Wilder

SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Chris Wilder has revealed how the sickening collision that left Caolan Lavery with a fractured cheekbone earlier in the season initially raised fears that the striker may “lose his sight”.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury following an accidental clash of heads with Martin Olsson during the 3-1 victory over Derby County at Bramall Lane in late August.

Both players received lengthy treatment on the pitch before Lavery was rushed to hospital.

Wilder added: “Caolan is back in full training and will possibly be available next week. He might play a game and, if he does, that will be six weeks after the Derby game.

“It was a fair old whack. When you hear after the game there was a possibility he might lose his sight, for him to get back out on the grass is brilliant.

“The clash was right in front of me (in the home dugout). I told him to go and win the header. But, as soon as he set-off, I thought, ‘Oh no, he’s not going to make it’.

“I am not sure if he remembers that, though. Like with Kieron (Freeman) – who we initially heard was out for a year (with a dislocated kneecap) but is now six to eight weeks – it is actually good news.”

Freeman’s absence tomorrow against Reading could be eased by the return of George Baldock, who resumed full training earlier this week following a calf problem. Paul Coutts is also back after serving a one-game ban for collecting five bookings.

Meanwhile, Wilder has vehemently denied that David Brooks’s new contract includes a buyout clause.

The highly-rated 20-year-old signed a new four-year deal at Bramall Lane amid interest from several Premier League clubs following his impressive breakthrough into the Blades first team.

Brooks committing his future to United until 2021 delighted supporters, albeit with some questioning whether a buyout clause had been inserted in the deal. Wilder, however, insists such talk is way wide of the mark.

“There is no buyout clause in the contract,” said the United manager about an agreement that will be extended by a further 12 months if Brooks plays a certain number of games. “It is just about time, (as in the length of the contract).”

Securing Brooks’s future is seen by Wilder as further proof that the days of United having to sell their most promising young players is changing.

Promotion under Wilder last season has, of course, helped with the Blades having been unable to stand in the way of Harry Maguire, Che Adams and Dominic Calvert-Lewin during six years as a League One outfit.

“It is up to us when we want to start negotiations,” explained Wilder after revealing talks are ongoing with a few other players over possible contract extensions.

“An important part of a manager’s job is to keep a form of continuity at the club.

“We have some good players and we want to continue building by keeping those players at the club.

“The only way to progress is by raising the bar. And we feel we have progressed in each window.

“Players are part of the process but they won’t dictate to us as a club. If they want to leave it to the last six months, it tells me that possibly they don’t want to be here.

“That is what you saw happen at Burnley with Andre Gray, where he wanted to go. But Burnley went out and got the best possible price. If you are a million miles away or a player isn’t prepared to sign, you have to make a decision.

“I am really relaxed about it. I won’t get uptight if players don’t want to be here. I wasn’t last year with Che Adams and Dominic. I am delighted for Dominic that he is doing well (at Everton).

“I don’t want players to leave here and people going, ‘I hope they fail.’ That’s a poor attitude to have.”