Trophy blip will not halt Sheffield United’s momentum, claims Simon Moore

EVEN allowing for the midweek exit from the Checkatrade Trophy, the momentum is very much with Sheffield United right now.

A seven-game unbeaten run that yielded 17 points has propelled the Blades from the bottom of League One to fourth place. It is quite a transformation and one that Chris Wilder’s men were hoping to build on tomorrow with the visit of Walsall.

Unfortunately, international call-ups – the Saddlers have three senior players away – have scuppered those hopes to leave United kicking their heels in frustration.

For Simon Moore, who three years ago reached the play-offs with Brentford, being without a game is a disappointment, but the goalkeeper also believes a blank weekend will not halt the club’s momentum.

“We have had a very good five or six weeks in the league,” the 26-year-old told The Yorkshire Post. “Tuesday was a disappointment because we weren’t at the races (in losing 2-1 at home to Walsall in the Trophy) and that was disappointing.

“We haven’t really had that losing feeling for a good few weeks, so it hurt that little bit more.

“Every time you play football, you want to win. I know there is a lot of talk about the competition being a non-starter, but when you play for Sheffield United it doesn’t matter who you are playing or what the competition is – we are out on the pitch to win and we did let ourselves down against Walsall.

“Maybe that was the kick up the backside we need to go into the next league game. We need to focus and get back to winning ways. It is just frustrating not to have a game this weekend.

“We are on a good run but, fine, we are training hard and doing everything the coaching staff ask of us.

“We are building up to next Saturday’s game (at home to Port Vale) and determined to keep the league run going.”

United’s encounter with their Tuesday night Trophy conquerors is one of three in League One to be postponed this weekend.

None of the other five clubs affected, however, are in the top half of the table so, in the absence of the Blades, their rivals could steal a march.

“Things can change so quickly in this league,” admitted Moore, a £500,000 signing from Cardiff City in August. “We were bottom after losing at Millwall (on August 20) and hurting. But now we have moved up the table and things look a lot brighter.

“This is only a start, though. If we take our foot off the gas, we can be back in trouble. This club has had a lot of disappointment over the last six or seven years and I think the expectation goes up when we have a run.

“The belief is still there, definitely. When things are going well, that is always the case. But, equally, we haven’t done anything yet.

“Plus, this is still a squad that has only been put together recently. There was a massive turnover, 12 or 13 new players. So, credit to the gaffer for bringing in the right set of players and the right characters.

“What we have to do now is continue this run right to the end of the season. If we want to be successful, we have to do that.

“Things are great at the moment, but we have to keep doing the right things if we want to get out of this league.

“The excitement is up at the moment and the confidence is running through the lads. If we keep doing the right things, we have every chance of being successful.”